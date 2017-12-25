The Latest: Trump celebrates Christmas with family

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and his first Christmas in office (all times local):

2 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump is celebrating Christmas like millions of Americans: surrounded by family.

Trump is spending his first Christmas in office at his estate and private club in Palm Beach, Florida. The White House says he’s working, in addition to spending time with loved ones.

The president was briefed earlier Monday on a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least six people. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Trump also released a brief video in which first lady Melania Trump joined him to “wish America and the entire world a very Merry Christmas.”

The president adds that Christmas is a “season of joy” in which people spend time with their families, renew bonds of love and goodwill and celebrate the miracle of Christmas.

___

3:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump headed into his first Christmas in office by taking note of those he considers naughty — a top FBI official, the news media — and nice — U.S. troops overseas, kids eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival. He also squeezed in golf, family time and worship.

Trump sought Christmas Eve to cheer U.S. troops spending the holidays away from home. He told Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard members that “every American heart” is thankful for them and their families.

Trump opened the day by tweeting against the FBI’s deputy director and the news media.

He later joined the first lady to field calls from children eager to know when Santa Claus would come to town. The calls came through a Defense Department Santa tracker program.

