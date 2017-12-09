Taliban kill 3 Afghan soldiers in attack on checkpoint

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban insurgents killed three Afghan soldiers in an attack on a checkpoint early Saturday, an official said.

Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor of the eastern Ghazni province, said two other soldiers were wounded. He says eight insurgents were killed and more than 10 others were wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the fighters were able to overrun the checkpoint and seize weapons and ammunition.

The Taliban has stepped up its attacks on Afghan security forces in recent years, seizing control of several districts across the country.

In Kabul, meanwhile, unknown gunmen shot dead 10 members of the same family in what appeared to be a private dispute, said Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry. He said three other civilians were wounded and that the gunmen managed to escape.

