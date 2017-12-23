201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Storm leaves 120 dead,…

Storm leaves 120 dead, 160 missing in southern Philippines

By The Associated Press December 23, 2017 9:19 pm 12/23/2017 09:19pm
Share

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines (AP) — A tropical storm in the southern Philippines unleashed flash floods that swept away people and houses and set off landslides, reportedly leaving more than 120 people dead and 160 others missing,…

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines (AP) — A tropical storm in the southern Philippines unleashed flash floods that swept away people and houses and set off landslides, reportedly leaving more than 120 people dead and 160 others missing, officials said.

Most of the deaths from Tropical Storm Tembin, which strengthened into a typhoon Sunday, were in the hard-hit provinces of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur and on the Zamboanga Peninsula, according to an initial government report.

It was the latest disaster to hit the Philippines, which is battered by about 20 typhoons and storms each year, making the archipelago that lies on the Pacific typhoon belt one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

A search and rescue operation was underway for more than 30 people swept away by flash floods in the fishing village of Anungan, Mayor Bong Edding of Zamboanga del Norte province’s Sibuco town said by phone. Five bodies have been recovered so far in the village.

“The floodwaters from the mountain came down so fast and swept away people and houses,” Edding said. “It’s really sad because Christmas is just a few days away, but these things happen beyond our control.”

Edding blamed years of logging in the mountains near Anungan for the tragedy that unfolded Friday, adding that he and other officials would move to halt the logging operations.

The rest of the deaths were reported in Lanao del Norte, where floodwaters from a mountain also swept away several riverside houses and villagers, and Lanao del Sur, police and officials said.

Lanao del Norte officials reported the highest death toll at 64 with 139 missing followed by Zamboanga del Norte province, where officials reported at least 29 storm deaths with 19 others missing. The storm left 21 dead and one missing in the lakeside province of Lanao del Sur, according to the Department of Interior and Local Government.

Thousands of villagers moved to emergency shelters and thousands more were stranded in airports and seaports after the coast guard prohibited ferries from venturing out in the rough seas and several flights were canceled.

An inter-island ferry sank off northeastern Quezon province Thursday after being lashed by fierce winds and big waves, leaving at least five people dead. More than 250 passengers and crewmen were rescued.

The storm, known locally as Vinta, strengthened into a typhoon and picked up speed late Saturday, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 145 kph (90 mph). It struck the southern section of western Palawan province and is forecast to blow away from the southern Philippines on Sunday toward the South China Sea.

“It is unfortunate that another tropical cyclone, Vinta, made its presence felt so near Christmas,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said, adding that food packs and other aid were being distributed in storm-hit communities.

Earlier in the week, a tropical storm left more than 50 people dead and 31 others missing, mostly due to landslides, and damaged more than 10,000 houses in the central Philippines before weakening and blowing into the South China Sea.

Among the areas battered by the latest storm was Marawi, a lakeside city in Lanao del Sur that is still recovering from a five-month siege by pro-Islamic State group extremists that left more than 1,000 people dead.

___

Associated Press writer Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines, contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News Living News National News World News
Recommended
Latest
Celebrity birthdays Dec. 24-30
Top 25 Christmas Movies
Biggest entertainment news of 2017
Photos: 2017 local deaths of note
Today in History: Dec. 23
Best Christmas lights displays in Virginia
20 best albums of 2017
Year in review: Top local stories of 2017
Best sports photos of the year
Where to take the family while they visit DC
News with a view: 2017 in photos
25 holiday cookie recipes
Holiday breakfast recipes
Shortcuts to help with Christmas
14 Christmas recipes the family will love
Holiday-themed fun around the area
Do your Christmas shopping with Uncle Sam
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
10 cocktails to liven up Christmas parties
10 Christmas songs that aren’t overplayed, are actually good
2017 Celebrity Deaths
15 safest vehicles you can drive in 2018
California wildfires
Most expensive homes sold in November
DC area's 1st snowfall of season
Classic Christmas decor at White House
2017 Kennedy Center Honors recognize artists, skip drama
St. John: The little Virgin Island that could
30 slow cooker recipes
Tour DC's historic cemeteries
DC's Ghost Roads
‘Ghost signs’ around DC
Greatest moments in RFK Stadium history
Outrageous vanity plates