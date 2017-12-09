Friday’s Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton has ruled out the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals.

The Giants announced they were no longer in the mix to work out a trade for the Marlins slugger and NL MVP after having reached the parameters of a deal with new Miami CEO Derek Jeter and his team. The Cardinals also said Stanton had declined to accept a deal to St. Louis.

So, the Stanton sweepstakes continues for now — with baseball’s winter meetings set to begin Monday in Orlando, Florida.

Stanton must sign off on any move given the full no-trade clause in his record $325 million, 13-year contract. He is due to make $25 million in 2018 after the 28-year-old outfielder led the majors with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs this season.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani picked the Los Angeles Angels.

The Japanese two-way star announced he will sign with the Angels, ending the sweepstakes surrounding his move to the majors in a surprising destination.

The 23-year-old Ohtani, who intends to be both a starting pitcher and an everyday power hitter, turned down interest from every other big league club to join two-time MVP Mike Trout with the Angels, who are coming off their second consecutive losing season and haven’t won a playoff game since 2009.

DENVER (AP) — Veteran catcher Chris Iannetta and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a two-year deal.

A fourth-round pick by Colorado in 2004, Iannetta spent parts of six seasons with the team before being traded to the Angels on Nov. 30, 2011, for pitcher Tyler Chatwood. Iannetta was with the Angels for four seasons. He signed with Seattle for the 2016 season.

The 34-year-old Iannetta spent last season in Arizona, where he hit .254. He is a .231 hitter with 124 homers over his career.

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers agreed to a major league contract with right-hander Mike Fiers. The 32-year-old Fiers made 28 starts and one relief appearance for the Houston Astros this year, going 8-10 with a 5.22 ERA.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Oregon assistant Mario Cristobal was promoted to head coach a year to the day after Willie Taggart was introduced.

Taggart bolted Tuesday for the top job at Florida State, and Cristobal — the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach — was named interim coach for the Las Vegas Bowl. But after a groundswell of support from the players, that interim label was removed.

PRO BASKETBALL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick Rose is ready to start playing basketball in Cleveland again — once he’s healthy.

The oft-injured point guard acknowledged he has a bone spur in his left ankle that contributed to his decision to leave the team Nov. 22.

In his first public comments since ending an almost two-week hiatus, Rose told reporters that he had apologized to his teammates, was content with the Cavaliers and insisted he couldn’t wait to get back on the court.

PRO FOOTBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $24,309 by the NFL for throwing a penalty flag into the stands against the New York Jets. Peters also was suspended one game by Chiefs coach Andy Reid earlier in the week for his antics last Sunday in the 38-31 loss.

OLYMPICS

The leader of the U.S. Olympic Committee says the plan is to take a team to the Pyeongchang Games “unless it’s legally or physically impossible.”

CEO Scott Blackmun spoke after a board meeting, and a day after members of the Trump administration cast doubt over whether the U.S. would field a team at the Olympics in February.

Blackmun said comments from U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders took the USOC leadership by surprise, but chalked it up to a miscommunication.

HOCKEY

MANALAPAN, Florida (AP) — NHL teams will be allowed to spend more next season.

Commissioner Gary Bettman told reporters at the conclusion of the league’s board of governors meeting that the projected salary cap for 2018-19 will be somewhere between $78 million and $82 million, up from the current $75 million. Bettman said hockey-related revenue will be around $4.54 billion this season, an 8.2 percent increase.

TENNIS

LONDON (AP) — Rafael Nadal and Garbine Muguruza won the International Tennis Federation’s player of the year awards. At 31, Nadal becomes the oldest ITF men’s world champion after a season in which he won a 10th French Open and a third U.S. Open.

GOLF

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Steve Stricker and Sean O’Hair shot a 15-under 57 in scramble play to take the first-round lead in the QBE Shootout. The 50-year-old Stricker, the winning U.S. Presidents Cup captain in October, chipped in for birdie on the par-4 18th.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Finland’s Tapio Pulkkanen shot an 8-under 64 on the Firethorn Course to take a one-stroke lead in the European Tour’s Joburg Open. Pulkkanen had a 14-under 129 total, playing the first 36 holes at Randpark without a bogey.

FIGURE SKATING

NAGOYA, Japan (AP) — Nathan Chen held onto his lead from the short program to edge Shoma Uno and win the figure skating Grand Prix Final. Russian skater Mikhail Kolyada was third.

SOCCER

ZURICH (AP) — Peru captain Paolo Guerrero will miss the World Cup after being banned by FIFA for one year because of a positive test for cocaine.

The suspension covers “all types of matches” and was backdated to start on Nov. 3. The 33-year-old Guerrero tested positive after a World Cup qualifying game in Argentina on Oct. 5. He can appeal to FIFA to overturn the ban. If that fails, Guerrero and the Peruvian soccer federation have a further legal route at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

SPEEDSKATING

KEARNS, Utah (AP) — Canadian Alex Boisvert-Lacroix won the men’s 500 meters and Japan’s Nao Kodaira took the women’s 500 on the opening day of the World Cup speedskating event at the Utah Olympic Oval.

