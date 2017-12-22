Fight Schedule

Dec. 30

At Yokohama, Japan, Naoya Inoue vs. Yoan Boyeaux, 12, for Inoue’s WBO junior bantamweight title; Ken Shiro vs. Gilberto Pedroza, 12, for Shiro’s WBC junior flyweight title; Satoshi Shimizu vs. Filipino Edward Mancito, 12, featherweights; Takuma Inoue vs. Kentaro Masuda, 10, bantamweights.

Dec. 31

At Tokyo, Milan Melindo vs. Ryoichi Taguchi, 12, Melindo’s IBF and Taguchi’s WBA World junior flyweight titles; Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Carlos Buitrago, 12, for Kyoguchi’s IBF strawweight title; Sho Kimura vs. Toshiyuki Igarashi, 12, for Kimura’s WBO flyweight title.

2018 Jan. 6

At Accra, Ghana, Cesar Juarez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 12, for the vacant interim WBO junior featherweight title.

Jan. 12

At Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, N.Y. (SHO), Jesse Hernandez vs. Ernesto Garza, 10, junior featherweights.

Jan. 20

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (SHO), Errol Spence Jr. vs. Lamont Peterson, 12, for Spence’s IBF welterweight title; Robert Easter vs. Javier Fortuna, 12, for Easter’s IBF lightweight title; Marcus Browne vs. Francy Ntetu, 10, light heavyweights; Adam Kownacki vs. Iago Kiladze, 10, heavyweights.

Jan. 27

At Riga, Latvia, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Mairis Briedis, 12, for WBO Usyk’s and Briedis’ WBC World cruiserweight titles (World Boxing Super Series semifinals).

At The Forum, Inglewood, Calif. (HBO), Lucas Matthysse vs. Tewa Kiram, 12, for the vacant WBA World welterweight title; Jorge Linares vs. Mercito Gesta, 12, for Linares’ WBA lightweight title.

Feb. 2

At WinnaVegas Casino & Resort, Sloan, Iowa (SHO), Ronald Ellis vs. Junior Younan, 10, for the vacant USBA super middleweight title.

Feb. 3

At Alder, Russia, Murat Gassiev vs. Yunier Dorticos, 12, for Gassiev’s IBF and Dorticos’ WBA World cruiserweight titles (World Boxing Super Series semifinals).

At Bank of America Center, Corpus Christi, Texas (ESPN), Gilberto Ramirez vs. Habib Ahmed, 12, for Ramirez’s WBO super middleweight titles; Jerwin Ancajas vs. Israel Gonzalez, 12, for Ancajas’ IBF super flyweight title.

Feb. 10

At Copper Box Arena, London, Zolani Tete vs. Omar Narvaez, 12, for Tete’s WBO bantamweight title.

At Alamodome, San Antonio (SHO), Sergey Lipinets vs. Mikey Garcia, 12, for Lipinets’s IBF junior welterweight title; Rances Barthelemy vs. Kiryl Relikh, 12, for the vacant WBA super lightweight title; Richard Commey vs. Alejandro Luna, 12, lightweights.

At Hartman Arena, Park City, Kansas (CBSSN), Tramaine Williams vs. Alexei Collado, 12, for the vacant WBO International super bantamweight title.

Feb. 16

At Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Reno, Nev., Raymundo Beltran vs. Paulus Moses, 12, for the vacant WBO World lightweight title.

Feb. 17

At Manchester, England, George Groves vs. Chris Eubank Jr., 12, for Groves’ WBA Super World and Eubanks’ IBO super middleweight titles (World Boxing Super Series semifinals); Ryan Walsh vs. Isaac Lowe, 12, for Walsh’s British featherweight title; Arfan Iqbal vs. Simon Vallily, 10, for Iqbal’s English cruiserweight title.

At Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas (SHO), Danny Garcia vs. Brandon Rios, 12, welterweights; David Benavidez vs. Ronald Gavril, 12, for Benavidez’s WBC World super middleweight title.

Feb. 24

At the Forum, Inglewood, Calif. (HBO), Wisaksil Wangek vs. Juan Francisco Estrada, 12, for Wangek’s WBC World super flyweight title; Carlos Cuadras vs. McWilliams Arroyo, 10, junior bantamweights.

Feb. 28

At Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Danny Roman vs. Ryo Matsumoto, 12, for Roman’s WBA super bantamweight title.

March 3

At Madison Square Garden, New York (HBO), Sergey Kovalev vs. Igor Mikhalkin, 12, for Kovalev’s WBO-IBO light heavyweight titles.

March 17

At Madison Square Garden Theatre, New York (ESPN), Jose Ramirez vs. Amir Imam, 12, for the vacant WBO junior welterweight title.

