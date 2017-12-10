Fight Schedule

Dec. 13

At Brisbane, Australia (ESPN), Jeff Horn vs. Gary Corcoran, 12, for Horn’s WBO welterweight title; Nathaniel May vs. Aelio Mesquita, 10, featherweights; Rohan Murdock vs. Apti Ustarkhanov, 10, super middleweights.

Dec. 14

At Indio, Calif. (ESPN2), Diego De La Hoya vs. Jose Salgado, 10, junior featherweights; Carlos Morales vs. Dardan Zenunaj, 10, for the vacant WBA-NABA super featherweight title.

Dec. 15

At Lancaster, Calif. (FS1), Jessie Vargas vs. Aaron Herrera, 10, welterweights; Diego Chaves vs. Jamal James, 10, welterweights; John Molina Jr. vs. Ivan Redkach, 10, junior welterweights.

Dec. 16

At Place Bell, Laval, Quebec (HBO), Billy Joe Saunders vs. David Lemieux, 12, for Saunders’ WBO middleweight title; Antoine Douglas vs. Gary O’Sullivan, 10, for the WBO Intercontinental middleweight title; Cletus Seldin vs. Yves Ulysses Jr., 10, junior welterweights.

Dec. 30

At Yokohama, Japan, Naoya Inoue vs. Yoan Boyeaux, 12, for Inoue’s WBO junior bantamweight title; Ken Shiro vs. Gilberto Pedroza, 12, for Shiro’s WBC junior flyweight title; Satoshi Shimizu vs. Filipino Edward Mancito, 12, featherweights; Takuma Inoue vs. Kentaro Masuda, 10, bantamweights.

Dec. 31

At Tokyo, Milan Melindo vs. Ryoichi Taguchi, 12, Melindo’s IBF and Taguchi’s WBA World junior flyweight titles; Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Carlos Buitrago, 12, for Kyoguchi’s IBF strawweight title; Sho Kimura vs. Toshiyuki Igarashi, 12, for Kimura’s WBO flyweight title.

2018 Jan. 6

At Accra, Ghana, Cesar Juarez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 12, for the vacant interim WBO junior featherweight title.

Jan. 16

At Macao, China, Donnie Nietes vs. Juan Carlos Reveco, 12, for Nietes’ IBF flyweight title.

Jan. 20

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (SHO), Errol Spence Jr. vs. Lamont Peterson, 12, for Spence’s IBF welterweight title.

Jan. 27

At the Forum, Inglewood, Calif. (HBO), Lucas Matthysse vs. Tewa Kiram, 12, for the vacant WBA World welterweight title; Jorge Linares vs. Mercito Gesta, 12, for Linares’ WBA lightweight title.

Feb. 3

At Alder, Russia, Murat Gassiev vs. Yunier Dorticos, 12, for Gassiev’s IBF and Dorticos’ WBA World cruiserweight titles.

At Bank of America Center, Corpus Christi, Texas (ESPN), Gilberto Ramirez vs. Habib Ahmed, 12, for Ramirez’s WBO super middleweight titles.

Feb. 17

At Manchester, England, George Groves vs. Chris Eubank Jr., 12, for Groves’ WBA Super World and Eubanks’ IBO super middleweight titles (World Boxing Super Series semifinals).

Feb. 24

At the Forum, Inglewood, Calif. (HBO), Wisaksil Wangek vs. Juan Francisco Estrada, 12, for Wangek’s WBC World super flyweight title.

