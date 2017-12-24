201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » AP PHOTOS: Hong Kong…

AP PHOTOS: Hong Kong village holds once-a-decade festival

By The Associated Press December 24, 2017 8:20 pm 12/24/2017 08:20pm
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — In a rural community far from Hong Kong’s hustle and bustle and towering skyscrapers, villagers hold one of the southern Chinese city’s rare and colorful local festivals. Residents gather in the…

HONG KONG (AP) — In a rural community far from Hong Kong’s hustle and bustle and towering skyscrapers, villagers hold one of the southern Chinese city’s rare and colorful local festivals.

Residents gather in the village of Lam Tsuen for the dayslong Tai Ping Ching Jiu festival. Participants give thanks to Taoist deities like Tin Hau for abundant harvests and pray for peace.

Organizers spend lavishly on the celebration, erecting a massive temporary bamboo theatre for traditional Cantonese Opera performances.

Other highlights include lion dances, vegetarian feasts and the burning of life-size paper effigies of animals like horses for luck. On the final day, meat is once again allowed to mark the ritual’s close, so revelers enjoy delicacies like roast suckling pig.

The event is so popular that even villagers who have emigrated overseas return home to join in the festivities.

The festival, also known as Da Jiao, is held in other agrarian villages across Hong Kong’s outlying New Territories at varying intervals. It was also once common in parts of neighboring Guangdong province in mainland China until the Communist Party took power, when such traditions were suppressed by the country’s atheist leaders, who viewed them as feudal superstition.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News Life & Style Living News World News
Recommended
Latest
Photos: 2017 Christmas season around the world
Celebrity birthdays Dec. 24-30
Top 25 Christmas Movies
Biggest entertainment news of 2017
Today in History: Dec. 24
Photos: 2017 local deaths of note
Best Christmas lights displays in Virginia
20 best albums of 2017
Year in review: Top local stories of 2017
Best sports photos of the year
Where to take the family while they visit DC
News with a view: 2017 in photos
25 holiday cookie recipes
Holiday breakfast recipes
Shortcuts to help with Christmas
14 Christmas recipes the family will love
Holiday-themed fun around the area
Do your Christmas shopping with Uncle Sam
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
10 cocktails to liven up Christmas parties
10 Christmas songs that aren’t overplayed, are actually good
2017 Celebrity Deaths
15 safest vehicles you can drive in 2018
California wildfires
Most expensive homes sold in November
DC area's 1st snowfall of season
Classic Christmas decor at White House
2017 Kennedy Center Honors recognize artists, skip drama
St. John: The little Virgin Island that could
30 slow cooker recipes
Tour DC's historic cemeteries
DC's Ghost Roads
‘Ghost signs’ around DC
Greatest moments in RFK Stadium history
Outrageous vanity plates