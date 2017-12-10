Angel Yin wins Omega Dubai Ladies Classic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — American Angel Yin won the Omega Dubai Ladies Classic in a playoff Sunday, beating South Korea’s In-Kyung Kim with a birdie on the second extra hole.

The 19-year-old Yin won with a tap-in birdie on the drivable 17th hole. The victory in the Ladies European Tour season finale is her first on a major tour.

“I feel amazing,” Yin said.

Yin closed with a 5-under 67, saving par on the par-5 18th after finding the water, to match Kim (65) and France’s Celine Herbin (64) at 15-under 273 at Emirates Golf Club.

Yin and Kim birdied the 18th on the first extra hole, and Herbin was eliminated after hitting into the water with her third shot.

