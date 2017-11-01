The Latest: Police: Gunman tried to drag woman up canyon

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on a man arrested in a fatal Utah carjacking attempt and Colorado homicide (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Utah police say an ex-con suspected of killing a University of Utah student in an attempted carjacking also held a woman who was with the student at gunpoint and tried to drag her up a canyon before she escaped.

University of Utah police said at a news conference Wednesday that 24-year-old Austin Boutain fired two shots at the woman as she fled but she was not wounded.

University police Chief Dale Brophy says the woman, also a student, called police and reported that Boutain had shot her friend, 23-year-old student CheinWei Guo (CHEN-way GOW).

Brophy declined to identify the woman.

Police say Boutain evaded a manhunt in the area by crawling over hillsides north of campus, making his way through neighborhoods and into Salt Lake City, where he was arrested Tuesday.

___

3:30 p.m.

Authorities investigating the killing of a 63-year-old Colorado man say they plan to recommend a first-degree murder charge against a man arrested in a carjacking attempt that took the life of a University of Utah student.

Golden police spokeswoman Karlyn Tilley said in a statement Wednesday that 24-year-old Austin Boutain and his wife, Kathleen Boutain, both are suspects in the killing of Mitchell Ingle.

Authorities also plan to recommend a murder charge against Kathleen Boutain.

Police previously said they wanted to question the couple about the death after they were seen driving Ingle’s truck in Utah.

Police also plan to ask prosecutors to file charges of robbery and motor vehicle theft against the pair.

Ingle’s body was found Tuesday inside a trailer home.

__

8:30 a.m.

Police say a man arrested in a carjacking attempt that killed a University of Utah student also fired at a woman who witnessed the fatal shooting.

Jail documents released late Tuesday say 24-year-old Austin Boutain told police he fired two rounds at an unidentified woman as she ran away after he shot student CheinWei Guo (CHEN-way GOW), who is from China.

There is no indication the woman was injured.

The documents also say Boutain acknowledged taking three guns from a home in Colorado.

He was arrested Tuesday after an overnight manhunt when a librarian spotted him at a library. He was booked on suspicion of aggravated murder, robbery and other charges.

Boutain is also wanted for questioning in the death of a 63-year-old man in Golden, Colorado. No attorney or publicly listed phone numbers have been available for him.

__

6 a.m.

Police say they’re still trying to figure out the events that led up to a 24-year-old ex-convict killing a 23-year-old devout Mormon in a Utah canyon.

ChenWei Guo came to the U.S. from China, joined the Mormon church at 16 and later chose to study computer science at the University of Utah.

Friends say the 23-year-old often could be found trekking canyons around Salt Lake City, like the one where his body was found Monday night.

Authorities say a parolee shot Guo after he demanded the student’s car.

After a massive manhunt, police arrested suspect Austin Boutain on Tuesday.

Boutain has a rap sheet that includes drug and weapons charges in Minnesota and Alabama. He was released from an Alabama prison in May. It was not immediately known why he was in Utah.

