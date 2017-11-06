Qatar Airways pays $662M for 10 percent of Cathay Pacific

HONG KONG (AP) — Qatar Airways is buying nearly 10 percent of Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific Airways for about $662 million.

The Middle Eastern airline said Monday that it bought almost 3.8 million Cathay shares, which represents a 9.6 percent stake.

The deal makes Qatar Airways one of the biggest shareholders in Cathay, Hong Kong’s biggest airline.

Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific and state-owned Air China own about 75 percent of Cathay.

Qatar Airways bought the shares from Hong Kong’s Kingboard Holdings, according to a stock exchange filing by the company, which makes circuit boards and invests in property.

Kingboard said in its filing that it expected to turn an 800 million Hong Kong dollar ($102 million) profit from selling its Cathay stake.

