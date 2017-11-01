Pakistani bride kills 17 in botched plot to kill husband

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say they have arrested a newly married woman on murder charges after she poisoned her husband’s milk and it inadvertently killed 17 other people.

District police chief Sohail Habib Tajak said Wednesday a judge has allowed police to question the woman for two weeks.

Tajak says the woman, who was not identified, was married against her will in September. He says she obtained a poisonous substance from her boyfriend last week and mixed it in milk for her husband, who refused to drink it.

Tajak said the woman’s mother-in-law later used the tainted milk to make a traditional yogurt-based drink and served it to 27 people of her extended family, who fell unconscious and were hospitalized. Seventeen have died and 10 are being treated in a hospital.

