Lawmakers pressure Trump admin to sanction Myanmar military

By The Associated Press November 3, 2017 1:08 pm 11/03/2017 01:08pm
In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, a Rohingya Muslim man, Muhammed Yunus, 28, who has not eaten for the past three days grimaces in pain as he along with others wait along the border for permission to proceed to refugee camps near Palong Khali, Bangladesh. More than 600,000 Rohingya from northern Rakhine state have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when Myanmar security forces began a scorched-earth campaign against Rohingya villages. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. lawmakers and human rights groups are ramping up pressure on the Trump administration to impose sanctions against Myanmar’s military over alleged ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims.

Legislation introduced in the House and Senate would prohibit U.S. military assistance to Myanmar. The bills also seek financial and visa restrictions on military and other security force officials implicated in human rights abuses.

President Donald Trump set off Friday on his first official visit to Asia, including regional summits to be attended by Myanmar.

Nearly 60 activist groups wrote Friday in support of targeted sanctions against military officials they say perpetrated crimes against humanity.

Hundreds of Rohingya villages have been burned and more than 600,000 refugees forced to flee to Bangladesh since late August.

The State Department says it is considering sanctions.

