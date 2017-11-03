Lawmakers pressure Trump admin to sanction Myanmar military

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. lawmakers and human rights groups are ramping up pressure on the Trump administration to impose sanctions against Myanmar’s military over alleged ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims.

Legislation introduced in the House and Senate would prohibit U.S. military assistance to Myanmar. The bills also seek financial and visa restrictions on military and other security force officials implicated in human rights abuses.

President Donald Trump set off Friday on his first official visit to Asia, including regional summits to be attended by Myanmar.

Nearly 60 activist groups wrote Friday in support of targeted sanctions against military officials they say perpetrated crimes against humanity.

Hundreds of Rohingya villages have been burned and more than 600,000 refugees forced to flee to Bangladesh since late August.

The State Department says it is considering sanctions.

