Japan woman gets death sentence in partner serial killings

By The Associated Press November 7, 2017 5:01 am 11/07/2017 05:01am
FILE - In this undated photo, Chisako Kakehi, center, answers to a reporter's question in Sakai, western Japan. A Japanese court has sentenced the woman to hang in a serial poisoning murder case targeting elderly men, including her husband. Kakehi, 70, was convicted Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, of killing her husband and two ex-partners, as well as in attempted murder of a fourth victim between 2007 and 2013. (Kyodo News via AP, File)

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court has sentenced a 70-year-old woman to hang for the deaths of her husband and two other former partners, and the attempted murder of a fourth person.

Chisako Kakehi was convicted Tuesday of the deaths, which occurred between 2007 and 2013.

The Kyoto district court said Kakehi poisoned the victims with cyanide after becoming the beneficiary of their wills.

Kakehi reportedly married at least three times and had three other partners who died, all within a few years of starting relationships with her, and amassed about 1 billion yen ($8.8 million) in inheritance over 10 years.

The court dismissed her lawyers’ argument that she had dementia. The defense appealed the verdict to a high court, which could take several years.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

