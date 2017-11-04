India exhibition seeks to gain investment in food processing

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top chefs have poured 800 kilograms (1,760 pounds) of rice and lentils into a giant pan on a sprawling New Delhi lawn as the country hosts an exhibition to attract foreign investment to its food processing industry.

The delicacy, known as “khichdi,” was slowly steamed Saturday as participants from 20 countries took part in the World Food India exhibition.

India, one of the world’s biggest producers of rice, milk and pulses, is trying to woo billions of dollars of foreign investment in the food processing sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the combination of traditional Indian food and modern technology, processing and packaging could help the world rediscover Indian food ingredients.

More than 700 global food companies are participating in the three-day exhibition.

