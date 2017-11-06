201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » China adds 2 satellites…

China adds 2 satellites to homemade global navigation system

By The Associated Press November 6, 2017 12:48 am 11/06/2017 12:48am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China has added two satellites to its homegrown global navigation and positioning network that seeks to reduce reliance on the U.S.-based Global Positioning System.

State media said Monday that the pair of Beidou-3 satellites were launched aboard a single Long March-3B rocket from the Xichang launch center in the southwestern province of Sichuan on Sunday night.

China plans to complete a network linking more than 30 satellites providing real-time geospatial information worldwide by 2020.

The system started operating in mainland China in 2000 and then expanded to cover the Asia-Pacific region in 2012. The Beidou-3 satellites represent an upgrade with enhanced ability to communicate with other satellite navigation systems.

The network would eventually provide monitoring and safety information along the nation’s multinational infrastructure megaproject, the Belt and Road Initiative.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest