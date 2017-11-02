Champions League Glance

|(Home teams listed first)
|All Times Eastern
|PLAYOFF ROUND
|First Leg
|Tuesday, Aug. 15
Qarabag (Azerbaijan) 1, Copenhagen (Denmark) 0
APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 2, Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0
Hoffenheim (Germany) 1, Liverpool (England) 2
Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 0, Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 0
Young Boys (Switzerland) 0, CSKA Moscow (Russia) 1
Celtic (Scotland) 5, Astana (Kazakhstan) 0
Hapoel Be’er Sheva (Israel) 2, Maribor (Slovenia) 1
Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) 1, Sevilla (Spain) 2
Napoli (Italy) 2, Nice (France) 0
Olympiakos (Greece) 2, Rijeka (Croatia) 1
|Second Leg
|Tuesday, Aug. 22
Astana (Kazakhstan) 4, Celtic (Scotland) 3, Celtic advanced on 8-4 aggregate
Maribor (Slovenia) 1, Hapoel Be’er Sheva (Israel) 0; 2-2 aggregate, Maribor advanced on 1-0 away goals
Nice (France) 0, Napoli (Italy) 2, Napoli advanced on 4-0 aggregate
Rijeka (Croatia) 0, Olympiakos (Greece) 1, Olympiakos advanced on 3-1 aggregate
Sevilla (Spain) 2, Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) 2, Sevilla advanced on 4-3 aggregate
CSKA Moscow (Russia) 2, Young Boys (Switzerland) 0, CSKA advanced on 3-0 aggregate
Copenhagen (Denmark) 2, Qarabag (Azerbaijan) 1; 2-2 aggregate, Qarabag advanced on 1-0 away goals
Liverpool (England) 4, Hoffenheim (Germany) 2, Liverpool advanced on 6-3 aggregate
Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0, APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 0, APOEL advanced on 2-0 aggregate
Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 1, Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 5, Sporting advanced on 5-1 aggregate
|FIRST ROUND
|Top two in each group advance
|Group A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Manchester United
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|1
|12
|Basel
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|5
|6
|CSKA Moscow
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|8
|6
|Benfica
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|10
|0
|Tuesday, Sept. 12
Manchester United (England) 3, Basel (Switzerland) 0
Benfica (Portugal) 1, CSKA Moscow (Russia) 2
CSKA Moscow 1, Manchester United 4
Basel 5, Benfica 0
Benfica 0, Manchester United 1
CSKA Moscow 0, Basel 2
Manchester United 2, Benfica 0
Basel 1, CSKA Moscow 2
CSKA Moscow vs. Benfica, Noon
Basel vs. Manchester United, 2:45 p.m.
Manchester United vs. CSKA Moscow, 2:45 p.m.
Benfica vs. Basel, 2:45 p.m.
|Group B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Paris Saint-Germain
|4
|4
|0
|0
|17
|0
|12
|x-Bayern Munich
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|4
|9
|Celtic
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|10
|3
|Anderlecht
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|15
|0
x-advanced to second round
Celtic (Scotland) 0, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 5
Bayern Munich (Germany) 3, Anderlecht (Belgium) 0
Anderlecht 0, Celtic 3
Paris Saint-Germain 3, Bayern Munich 0
Bayern Munich 3, Celtic 0
Anderlecht 0, Paris Saint-Germain 4
Celtic 1, Bayern Munich 2
Paris Saint-Germain 5, Anderlecht 0
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m.
Anderlecht vs. Bayern Munich, 2:45 p.m.
Celtic vs. Anderlecht, 2:45 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 2:45 p.m.
|Group C
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Roma
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|4
|8
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|1
|1
|11
|7
|7
|Atletico Madrid
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Qarabag
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|9
|2
|Tuesday, Sept. 12
Roma (Italy) 0, Atletico Madrid (Spain) 0
Chelsea (England) 6, Qarabag (Azerbaijan) 0
Qarabag 1, Roma 2
Atletico Madrid 1, Chelsea 2
Qarabag 0, Atletico Madrid 0
Chelsea 3, Roma 3
Roma 3, Chelsea 0
Atletico Madrid 1, Qarabag 1
Qarabag vs. Chelsea, Noon
Atletico Madrid vs. Roma, 2:45 p.m.
Roma vs. Qarabag, 2:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid, 2:45 p.m.
|Group D
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Barcelona
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|1
|10
|Juventus
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|5
|7
|Sporting Lisbon
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|4
|Olympiakos
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|8
|1
|Tuesday, Sept. 12
Olympiakos (Greece) 2, Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 3
Barcelona (Spain) 3, Juventus (Italy) 0
Juventus 2, Olympiakos 0
Sporting Lisbon 0, Barcelona 1
Barcelona 3, Olympiakos 1
Juventus 2, Sporting Lisbon 1
Olympiakos 0, Barcelona 0
Sporting Lisbon 1, Juventus 1
Sporting Lisbon vs. Olympiakos, 2:45 p.m.
Juventus vs. Barcelona, 2:45 p.m.
Olympiakos vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Sporting Lisbon, 2:45 p.m.
|Group E
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|2
|0
|13
|3
|8
|Sevilla
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|8
|7
|Spartak Moscow
|4
|1
|2
|1
|8
|5
|5
|Maribor
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|14
|1
|Wednesday, Sept. 13
Liverpool (England) 2, Sevilla (Spain) 2
Maribor (Slovenia) 1, Spartak Moscow (Russia) 1
Spartak Moscow 1, Liverpool 1
Sevilla 3, Maribor 0
Maribor 0, Liverpool 7
Spartak Moscow 5, Sevilla 1
Liverpool 3, Maribor 0
Sevilla 2, Spartak Moscow 1
Spartak Moscow vs. Maribor, Noon
Sevilla vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow, 2:45 p.m.
Maribor vs. Sevilla, 2:45 p.m.
|Group F
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Manchester City
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|3
|12
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|5
|6
|Napoli
|4
|1
|0
|3
|7
|9
|3
|Feyenoord
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|12
|0
x-advanced to second round
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2, Napoli (Italy) 1
Feyenoord (Netherlands) 0, Manchester City (England) 4
Manchester City 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Napoli 3, Feyenoord 1
Feyenoord 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 2
Manchester City 2, Napoli 1
Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Feyenoord 1
Napoli 2, Manchester City 4
Napoli vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 2:45 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Feyenoord, 2:45 p.m.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City, 2:45 p.m.
Feyenoord vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m.
|Group G
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Besiktas
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|3
|10
|Porto
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|7
|6
|Leipzig
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|8
|4
|Monaco
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|7
|2
|Wednesday, Sept. 13
Porto (Portugal) 1, Besiktas (Turkey) 3
Leipzig (Germany) 1, Monaco 1
Monaco 0, Porto 3
Besiktas 2, Leipzig 0
Leipzig 3, Porto 2
Monaco 1, Besiktas 2
Besiktas 1, Monaco 1
Porto 3, Leipzig 1
Besiktas vs. Porto, Noon
Monaco vs. Leipzig, 2:45 p.m.
Porto vs. Monaco, 2:45 p.m.
Leipzig vs. Besiktas, 2:45 p.m.
|Group H
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Real Madrid
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|3
|10
|x-Tottenham
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|5
|7
|Borussia Dortmund
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|8
|2
|APOEL Nicosia
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|8
|2
x-advanced to second round
Tottenham (England) 3, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 1
Real Madrid (Spain) 3, APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 0
APOEL Nicosia 0, Tottenham 3
Borussia Dortmund 1, Real Madrid 3
Real Madrid 1, Tottenham 1
APOEL Nicosia 1, Borussia Dortmund 1
Tottenham 3, Real Madrid 1
Borussia Dortmund 1, APOEL Nicosia 1
Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.
APOEL Nicosia vs. Real Madrid, 2:45 p.m.
Tottenham vs. APOEL Nicosia, 2:45 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund, 2:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.