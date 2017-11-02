Champions League Glance

(Home teams listed first) All Times Eastern PLAYOFF ROUND First Leg Tuesday, Aug. 15

Qarabag (Azerbaijan) 1, Copenhagen (Denmark) 0

APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 2, Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0

Hoffenheim (Germany) 1, Liverpool (England) 2

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 0, Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 0

Young Boys (Switzerland) 0, CSKA Moscow (Russia) 1

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Celtic (Scotland) 5, Astana (Kazakhstan) 0

Hapoel Be’er Sheva (Israel) 2, Maribor (Slovenia) 1

Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) 1, Sevilla (Spain) 2

Napoli (Italy) 2, Nice (France) 0

Olympiakos (Greece) 2, Rijeka (Croatia) 1

Second Leg Tuesday, Aug. 22

Astana (Kazakhstan) 4, Celtic (Scotland) 3, Celtic advanced on 8-4 aggregate

Maribor (Slovenia) 1, Hapoel Be’er Sheva (Israel) 0; 2-2 aggregate, Maribor advanced on 1-0 away goals

Nice (France) 0, Napoli (Italy) 2, Napoli advanced on 4-0 aggregate

Rijeka (Croatia) 0, Olympiakos (Greece) 1, Olympiakos advanced on 3-1 aggregate

Sevilla (Spain) 2, Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) 2, Sevilla advanced on 4-3 aggregate

Wednesday, Aug. 23

CSKA Moscow (Russia) 2, Young Boys (Switzerland) 0, CSKA advanced on 3-0 aggregate

Copenhagen (Denmark) 2, Qarabag (Azerbaijan) 1; 2-2 aggregate, Qarabag advanced on 1-0 away goals

Liverpool (England) 4, Hoffenheim (Germany) 2, Liverpool advanced on 6-3 aggregate

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0, APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 0, APOEL advanced on 2-0 aggregate

Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 1, Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 5, Sporting advanced on 5-1 aggregate

FIRST ROUND Top two in each group advance Group A GP W D L GF GA Pts Manchester United 4 4 0 0 10 1 12 Basel 4 2 0 2 8 5 6 CSKA Moscow 4 2 0 2 5 8 6 Benfica 4 0 0 4 1 10 0 Tuesday, Sept. 12

Manchester United (England) 3, Basel (Switzerland) 0

Benfica (Portugal) 1, CSKA Moscow (Russia) 2

Wednesday, Sept. 27

CSKA Moscow 1, Manchester United 4

Basel 5, Benfica 0

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Benfica 0, Manchester United 1

CSKA Moscow 0, Basel 2

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Manchester United 2, Benfica 0

Basel 1, CSKA Moscow 2

Wednesday, Nov. 22

CSKA Moscow vs. Benfica, Noon

Basel vs. Manchester United, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Manchester United vs. CSKA Moscow, 2:45 p.m.

Benfica vs. Basel, 2:45 p.m.

Group B GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Paris Saint-Germain 4 4 0 0 17 0 12 x-Bayern Munich 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 Celtic 4 1 0 3 4 10 3 Anderlecht 4 0 0 4 0 15 0

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Celtic (Scotland) 0, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 5

Bayern Munich (Germany) 3, Anderlecht (Belgium) 0

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Anderlecht 0, Celtic 3

Paris Saint-Germain 3, Bayern Munich 0

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Bayern Munich 3, Celtic 0

Anderlecht 0, Paris Saint-Germain 4

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Celtic 1, Bayern Munich 2

Paris Saint-Germain 5, Anderlecht 0

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m.

Anderlecht vs. Bayern Munich, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Celtic vs. Anderlecht, 2:45 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 2:45 p.m.

Group C GP W D L GF GA Pts Roma 4 2 2 0 8 4 8 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 11 7 7 Atletico Madrid 4 0 3 1 2 3 3 Qarabag 4 0 2 2 2 9 2 Tuesday, Sept. 12

Roma (Italy) 0, Atletico Madrid (Spain) 0

Chelsea (England) 6, Qarabag (Azerbaijan) 0

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Qarabag 1, Roma 2

Atletico Madrid 1, Chelsea 2

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Qarabag 0, Atletico Madrid 0

Chelsea 3, Roma 3

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Roma 3, Chelsea 0

Atletico Madrid 1, Qarabag 1

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Qarabag vs. Chelsea, Noon

Atletico Madrid vs. Roma, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Roma vs. Qarabag, 2:45 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid, 2:45 p.m.

Group D GP W D L GF GA Pts Barcelona 4 3 1 0 7 1 10 Juventus 4 2 1 1 5 5 7 Sporting Lisbon 4 1 1 2 5 6 4 Olympiakos 4 0 1 3 3 8 1 Tuesday, Sept. 12

Olympiakos (Greece) 2, Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 3

Barcelona (Spain) 3, Juventus (Italy) 0

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Juventus 2, Olympiakos 0

Sporting Lisbon 0, Barcelona 1

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Barcelona 3, Olympiakos 1

Juventus 2, Sporting Lisbon 1

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Olympiakos 0, Barcelona 0

Sporting Lisbon 1, Juventus 1

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Sporting Lisbon vs. Olympiakos, 2:45 p.m.

Juventus vs. Barcelona, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Olympiakos vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Sporting Lisbon, 2:45 p.m.

Group E GP W D L GF GA Pts Liverpool 4 2 2 0 13 3 8 Sevilla 4 2 1 1 8 8 7 Spartak Moscow 4 1 2 1 8 5 5 Maribor 4 0 1 3 1 14 1 Wednesday, Sept. 13

Liverpool (England) 2, Sevilla (Spain) 2

Maribor (Slovenia) 1, Spartak Moscow (Russia) 1

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Spartak Moscow 1, Liverpool 1

Sevilla 3, Maribor 0

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Maribor 0, Liverpool 7

Spartak Moscow 5, Sevilla 1

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Liverpool 3, Maribor 0

Sevilla 2, Spartak Moscow 1

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Spartak Moscow vs. Maribor, Noon

Sevilla vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow, 2:45 p.m.

Maribor vs. Sevilla, 2:45 p.m.

Group F GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Manchester City 4 4 0 0 12 3 12 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 3 0 1 7 5 6 Napoli 4 1 0 3 7 9 3 Feyenoord 4 0 0 4 3 12 0

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2, Napoli (Italy) 1

Feyenoord (Netherlands) 0, Manchester City (England) 4

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Manchester City 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Napoli 3, Feyenoord 1

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Feyenoord 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 2

Manchester City 2, Napoli 1

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Feyenoord 1

Napoli 2, Manchester City 4

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Napoli vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 2:45 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Feyenoord, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City, 2:45 p.m.

Feyenoord vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m.

Group G GP W D L GF GA Pts Besiktas 4 3 1 0 8 3 10 Porto 4 2 0 2 9 7 6 Leipzig 4 1 1 2 5 8 4 Monaco 4 0 2 2 3 7 2 Wednesday, Sept. 13

Porto (Portugal) 1, Besiktas (Turkey) 3

Leipzig (Germany) 1, Monaco 1

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Monaco 0, Porto 3

Besiktas 2, Leipzig 0

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Leipzig 3, Porto 2

Monaco 1, Besiktas 2

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Besiktas 1, Monaco 1

Porto 3, Leipzig 1

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Besiktas vs. Porto, Noon

Monaco vs. Leipzig, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Porto vs. Monaco, 2:45 p.m.

Leipzig vs. Besiktas, 2:45 p.m.

Group H GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Real Madrid 4 3 1 0 10 3 10 x-Tottenham 4 2 1 1 8 5 7 Borussia Dortmund 4 0 2 2 4 8 2 APOEL Nicosia 4 0 2 2 2 8 2

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Tottenham (England) 3, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 1

Real Madrid (Spain) 3, APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 0

Tuesday, Sept. 26

APOEL Nicosia 0, Tottenham 3

Borussia Dortmund 1, Real Madrid 3

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Real Madrid 1, Tottenham 1

APOEL Nicosia 1, Borussia Dortmund 1

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Tottenham 3, Real Madrid 1

Borussia Dortmund 1, APOEL Nicosia 1

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.

APOEL Nicosia vs. Real Madrid, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Tottenham vs. APOEL Nicosia, 2:45 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund, 2:45 p.m.

