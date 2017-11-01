Bombing in Afghanistan sets fire to bus, killing 8

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least eight people were killed when a bus caught fire after a sticky bomb blew up a nearby fuel tanker.

Nooruddin, an aide to the provincial governor in the northern Parwan province, said 27 people were wounded in Wednesday’s attack in the provincial capital, Chara Kar. Nooruddin, who like many Afghans has one name, says all of those killed were civilians.

Earlier Wednesday, a suicide car bomb targeted a district police commander in the northern Balkh province, killing one person. Gen. Abdul Razaq Qaderi, deputy provincial police chief, says the target of the attack, Nabi Gechi, and nine other people were wounded.

No one claimed either attack.

