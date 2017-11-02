201.5
All Blacks to kick off 2019 RWC against archrival Springboks

By The Associated Press November 2, 2017
TOKYO (AP) — Defending champion New Zealand will face archrival South Africa in its opening match the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Organizers announced the match schedule for the Sept. 20-Nov. 2 tournament on Thursday, exactly two years out from the tournament final.

The two-time defending champion All Blacks have never lost a pool game, but that record will be tested when they face the two-time champion Springboks in a Pool B match on Sept. 21 in Yokohama.

It will be the first time the two nations meet in the pool stage.

Australia, another two-time champion, will kick off its campaign against Fiji in Sapporo in Pool D.

The 2019 tournament will be the first held outside the traditional rugby-playing countries as the game seeks to broaden the sport’s global reach.

