10 Things to Know for Monday

1. GUNMAN OPENS FIRE AT TEXAS CHURCH, KILLING 26

The deadliest mass shooting in the state’s history also leaves 20 people injured at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

2. SMALL TEXAS CHURCH IS CENTER OF COMMUNITY

The white wood-frame church where a gunman opened fire is a cornerstone of Sutherland Springs, one of the hundreds of tiny towns that dot rural Texas.

3. WHO SUFFERS 5 BROKEN RIBS IN ASSAULT

Sen. Rand Paul is recovering from his injuries after a neighbor tackled him, a senior adviser says.

4. TRUMP PUSHES NEW TRADE DEAL IN JAPAN

The president vows to reach a new agreement with Tokyo, saying the current economic relationship is “not fair and not open.”

5. LEAKED DOCUMENTS: COMMERCE CHIEF HAS STAKE IN PUTIN-LINKED FIRM

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is an investor in a shipping giant that counts a Russian gas and petrochemical producer tied to a Putin relative among its major customers, records show.

6. WHERE CRACKDOWN TARGETS POWERFUL PRINCES

In a power grab, Saudi Arabia’s heir to the throne oversees a wave of arrests of dozens of the country’s royal and military leaders.

7. HOW GOP TAX PLAN COULD WEAKEN OBAMACARE

House Speaker Paul Ryan says Republicans are discussing whether their tax plan should include a repeal of the Obama health law’s requirement that people get insurance coverage or face fines.

8. DETECTIVES SCOUR PAST OF BIKE PATH ATTACK SUSPECT

New York Police and the FBI are working to study the life history of Sayfullo Saipov, who ran down eight people with a truck.

9. FLANAGAN ENDS US DROUGHT AT NYC MARATHON

Shalane Flanagan dethrones Mary Keitany to become the first American woman to win the NYC Marathon since 1977.

10. NOTRE DAME, CLEMSON RISE IN AP TOP 25 POLL

Meanwhile, Ohio State and Penn State tumble out of the top 10, while Alabama remains No. 1.

