Women on trial visit airport where Kim Jong Nam was attacked

SEPANG, Malaysia (AP) — The two women accused of killing the North Korean leader’s half brother toured the Malaysian airport Tuesday as participants in their murder trial visited the scene of the attack.

The judge, prosecutors, defense lawyers and representatives of the women’s home countries were escorted inside the Kuala Lumpur airport by heavily armed police on a visit meant to give the trial participants a better perspective of events as they unfolded.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam appeared subdued as the group moved around. The women, who have pleaded not guilty, were handcuffed and wearing bulletproof vests as they have often since their arrests.

High Court Judge Azmi Ariffin visited the check-in kiosk in the budget terminal where the two women alleged smeared VX nerve agent onto Kim Jong Nam’s face on Feb. 13. The judge followed the path Kim walked to the airport clinic, seeking help after being attacked, and retraced the movement of the two women, who were seen on security footage rushing to restrooms afterward to wash their hands.

This story has been corrected to show the visit does not include a re-enactment of the attack.

