201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Volvo's electric car brand…

Volvo’s electric car brand Polestar unveils first model

By The Associated Press October 17, 2017 6:14 am 10/17/2017 06:14am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Volvo Cars’ performance electric car brand, Polestar, unveiled its first model Tuesday, adding to competition in a market dominated until now by Tesla.

The hybrid Polestar 1, a four-seat coupe with a lightweight carbon-fiber body, promises a range of 150 kilometers (95 miles) on a charge, with a gasoline-powered engine to supplement that if needed. It is due to be produced at a factory in western China and released in 2019.

Volvo, owned since 2010 by Chinese automaker Geely Holding, announced in July that it would make only electric and hybrid vehicles starting in 2019.

Polestar says it will follow up with an all-electric model in 2019 and an SUV in 2021.

___

Polestar: https://www.volvocars.com/intl/cars/polestar

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Consumer News Latest News National News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest