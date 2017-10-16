US Sen. John McCain receives Liberty Medal from Joe Biden

201.5
By The Associated Press October 16, 2017 8:57 pm 10/16/2017 08:57pm
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., right, accompanied by Chair of the National Constitution Center's Board of Trustees, former Vice President Joe Biden, waves as he takes the stage before receiving the Liberty Medal in Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. The honor is given annually to an individual who displays courage and conviction while striving to secure liberty for people worldwide. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — U.S. Sen. John McCain has received the Liberty Medal and says the world still looks toward American leadership.

The six-term Republican senator from Arizona spoke Monday in Philadelphia as he accepted the National Constitution Center’s medal for his “lifetime of sacrifice and service” to the country.

McCain says the country has a moral obligation to spread the values of the Constitution and he’s humbled to join the ranks of past winners.

Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden presented McCain with the award.

McCain joined the Navy in 1958 and rose to the rank of captain during his 22 years of service. In 1967, McCain’s plane was shot down over Hanoi, Vietnam, during a bombing mission. McCain spent years in a Vietnamese prisoner of war camp.

McCain recently revealed he’s fighting brain cancer.

