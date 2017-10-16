201.5
Trump in Asia will call for increased pressure on NKorea

By The Associated Press October 16, 2017 8:47 am 10/16/2017 08:47am
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, upon arrival from a visit to the United States Secret Service James J. Rowley Training Center in Beltsville, Md. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will ask U.S. allies to pressure North Korea on its nuclear program in an upcoming trip to the Asia-Pacific region.

The White House says Trump will travel in November to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines from Nov. 3 to Nov. 14. Trump will also stop in Hawaii.

The White House said that in South Korea, Trump will meet with President Moon Jae-in (jah-yihn) and “call on the international community to join together in maximizing pressure on North Korea.”

In Japan, Trump will meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH’-bay) and participate in a meeting with families of “Japanese citizens abducted by the North Korean regime.”

Trump will also meet with leaders of China, Vietnam and the Philippines and attend two trade summits.

