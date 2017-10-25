201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Tillerson in India to…

Tillerson in India to highlight U.S strategy in South Asia

By The Associated Press October 25, 2017 3:24 am 10/25/2017 03:24am
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is visiting India to highlight the Trump administration’s new strategy for South Asia.

In Wednesday meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials, Tillerson was underscoring the administration’s belief that India is a critical anchor in a regional strategy for the Indian and Pacific Oceans to blunt an increasingly assertive China.

The U.S. sees China as operating outside global rules-based norms as it grows in economic and military might.

Tillerson arrived in India from Pakistan, after having visiting Iraq, Afghanistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

___

Lee reported from Doha, Qatar.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest