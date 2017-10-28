The Latest: US service member dies in helicopter crash

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Latest on developments in Afghanistan (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

NATO in Afghanistan says a U.S. service member has died from injuries sustained in a helicopter crash in eastern Logar province.

The organization said in a statement Saturday that six other U.S. crew members were injured in the crash late Friday evening and are all receiving medical treatment.

The crash was not the result of enemy action, the statement said, adding that NATO has accounted for of all personnel its and the crash site has been secured.

Salim Saleh, provincial governor’s spokesman, said the helicopter made an emergency landing as it was taking off and hit a tree in Karwar district.

___

11 a.m.

An Afghan official says at least nine police officers have been killed in separate attacks by Taliban insurgents on police checkpoints in eastern Ghazni province.

Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor, says two police checkpoints came under attack by Taliban fighters in the early hours Saturday, also wounding two police. He said six insurgents were killed and nine others were wounded in the battle, which lasted almost an hour.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, according to their spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. He said 14 police were killed, including both commanders of the checkpoints.

Afghan forces have struggled to combat a resurgent Taliban since U.S. and NATO forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, switching to a counterterrorism and support role.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.