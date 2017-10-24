The Latest: Suspect in Kim murder emotional on airport visit

SEPANG, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on the trial in Malaysia of two women accused of killing North Korean ruler’s half brother (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The trial in the murder of the half brother of North Korea’s leader has taken a break after one of the suspects became emotional during a visit to the Malaysian airport where Kim Jong Nam was attacked.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah was seen sobbing quietly about an hour into the tour of the crime scene Tuesday morning. She and the Vietnamese suspect were given water to drink and when the tour resumed, both were being pushed around in wheelchairs.

Prosecutor Mohamad Fairuz Johari said Aisyah had difficulty breathing, probably due to the heavy bulletproof vest she wore.

Some 100 police were on duty, with heavily armed and masked personnel forming a security ring around the group as they walked. The judge, prosecutors, defense attorneys and representatives of the women’s home countries were part of the tour.

10 a.m.

The two women accused of killing the North Korean leader’s half brother are touring at the Malaysian airport as participants in the murder trial visit the scene of the attack.

The entourage also at the Kuala Lumpur airport Tuesday includes the prosecutors, defense lawyers and the judge hearing the murder trial. Visits to crime scenes are common in Malaysian trials and are meant to give participants a better perspective of events as they unfolded.

High Court Judge Azmi Ariffin visited the check-in kiosk in the budget terminal where the two women alleged smeared VX nerve agent onto Kim Jong Nam’s face on Feb. 13.

Security footage shown previously during the trial showed the women, Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong, rushing to restrooms afterward to wash their hands..

This story has been corrected to show the visit to the airport does not include a re-enactment of the attack.

