The Latest: Marawi residents eager to return after siege

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Latest on the militant siege in the southern Philippine city of Marawi (all times local):

1 p.m.

Local assemblyman Zia Alonto Adiong says with the death of two militant leaders involved in the siege of the southern Philippine city of Marawi, the eagerness of the more than 390,000 displaced residents to return home is mounting.

Adiong, also the spokesman of the provincial crisis committee, said, “The eagerness of the people to return to their homes is there because this is a signal that the war is about to end.

He said with the militants now leaderless, he expects their morale to plummet and a substantial number of fighters to surrender.

Philippine security officials said the two final surviving leaders of the deadly siege, including a top Asian terror suspect, were killed in fierce fighting Monday.

___

11:50 a.m.

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says troops are hunting down other gunmen involved in the siege of a southern city after confirming the deaths of the two final surviving leaders of the months of militant violence in Marawi.

Four military and police officials earlier told The Associated Press that Isnilon Hapilon, who is listed among the FBI’s most-wanted terror suspects, and Omarkhayam Maute were killed in a gunbattle and their bodies were found Monday.

Lorenzana told a news conference, “Yes they are confirmed dead.”

He said DNA tests would be done to confirm their identities.

___

11 a.m.

A Philippine military spokesman says troops are being careful in the intense fighting with militants in Marawi city because of concerns for the safety of the 50 to 100 hostages still being held by the Islamic State group-linked militants.

Spokesman Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla said Monday he had heard “the good news” that the two final surviving leaders of the siege were killed but he had no official confirmation yet. Four military and police officials have told The Associated Press that Isnilon Hapilon and Omarkhayam Maute were killed in a gunbattle and their bodies were found Monday.

Padilla said troops were trying their best to make Marawi safe from bombs and booby traps. He said the fighting is nearing its end, but “We will take all the time we need so we can save whatever lives are still in the battle zone.”

___

9 a.m.

Philippine security officials say the two final surviving leaders of a deadly siege in the south, including a top Asian terror suspect, have been killed in fierce fighting.

Four military and police officials told The Associated Press that Isnilon Hapilon, who is listed among the FBI’s most-wanted terror suspects, and Omarkhayam Maute were killed in a gunbattle and their bodies were found Monday in a final area of battle in Marawi city.

Military leaders had said last month that three leaders of the Islamic State-linked militants who besieged the southern city were killed in the months of fighting but the two still alive were leading a final stand.

