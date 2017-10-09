201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Thai man faces prison…

Thai man faces prison for doubting story about ancient king

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 1:16 am 10/09/2017 01:16am
Share

BANGKOK (AP) — A prominent 85-year-old Thai social critic is facing up to 15 years in prison for offending the monarchy after questioning whether a duel on elephant-back, fought more than 400 years ago by a Thai king against a Burmese adversary, ever took place.

Sulak Sivaraksa was sent to a military court in Bangkok on Monday after reporting to a police station to hear whether the case against him, first lodged in 2014 by a military officer, would go ahead.

The complaint was filed under Thailand’s draconian lese majeste law, meant to protect top members of the royal family from defamation.

The law specifically excludes dead kings, but in practice the rules are often more widely interpreted.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest