Sri Lanka bowled out for 173 in 44 overs in 4th ODI

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan bowlers yet again decimated Sri Lanka batsmen who were bowled out for 173 in the fourth one-day international on Friday.

It was Sri Lanka’s lowest total in the five-match series which it trails 3-0. Sri Lanka was dismissed in 43.4 overs.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali celebrated his elevation to No. 1 in the ODI rankings with 3-37.

Lahiru Thirimanne (62) scored a fighting half-century but the rest of the top order continued their poor form after captain Upul Tharanga won the toss and elected to bat first.

Tharanga was among three batsmen to be dismissed for ducks. He was clean-bowled by pacer Usman Shinwari off the second delivery of his debut.

Niroshan Dickwella (22) struck three fours and also pulled Junaid Khan for a six over fine leg before the left-hander was caught at point while going for another big drive.

Dinesh Chandimal (16), who led Sri Lanka to a 2-0 victory in the test series, tried to revive the innings but was run out in a mixup with Thirimanne.

Sadeera Samarawickrama, one of three changes Sri Lanka made in the playing XI, had a forgetful ODI debut when left-arm spinner Imad Wasim (2-13) clean bowled him for 0.

Legspinner Shadab Khan (2-29) removed Seekkuge Prasanna and Thisara Perera off his first two deliveries to make it 99-7. Akila Dananjaya (18) denied the youngster a hat trick and shared the innings best stand of 43 runs with Thirimanne before Ali broke the partnership by having Dananjaya caught behind.

Thirimanne’s resistance finally ended when he played a loose drive in Wasim’s return spell, and Ali wrapped up the innings.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.