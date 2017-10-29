201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Rose wins HSBC Champions…

Rose wins HSBC Champions in stunning comeback over Johnson

By The Associated Press October 29, 2017 3:58 am 10/29/2017 03:58am
Share
Justin Rose of England hits from the fairway during the third round of the 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament held at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

SHANGHAI (AP) — Justin Rose took advantage of a record-tying collapse by Dustin Johnson and rallied from eight shots behind to win the HSBC Champions.

Johnson, the world’s No. 1 player going for his third World Golf Championships title of the year, lost a six-shot lead. That matches the largest blown lead in the final round on the PGA Tour, most recently by Sergio Garcia at Quail Hollow in 2005 and Greg Norman in the 1996 Masters.

Rose seized on the surprising opportunity with a 31 on the back nine, making birdies on the 16th and 17th holes and closing with a 5-under 67. He won for the first time since capturing the gold medal at the Olympics last summer in Rio de Janeiro.

It was his second World Golf Championships title.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Golf Latest News Other Sports Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest