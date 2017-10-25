201.5
Remains identified as teen soldier missing since Korean War

By The Associated Press October 25, 2017 6:38 pm 10/25/2017 06:38pm
Army Pfc. Richard A. Lucas is shown in an undated photo provided by the US Department of Defense. The remains of Lucas, who went missing during the Korean War, will be buried in Nov. 2017 at Arlington National Cemetery. Officials say Army Pfc. Richard Lucas' remains were recently identified. (US Department of Defense via AP)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The remains of a teenage soldier from New Jersey who went missing during the Korean War will be buried next month at Arlington National Cemetery.

Officials say Army Pfc. Richard Lucas’ remains were recently identified.

The 17-year-old Monmouth resident was reported missing in November 1950. He was serving with Company C, 1st Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, which was located in defensive positions in an area northeast of Kujang, North Korea.

In August and September 2002, a joint recovery operation located remains at a site in the North Pyongan province of North Korea, which was believed to have been a temporary prison camp.

Scientists used DNA analysis to confirm a match with the soldier’s family and dental and anthropological analysis, which matched his records and circumstantial evidence.

