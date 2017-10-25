201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Prosecutor to show video…

Prosecutor to show video of 2 more suspects in Kim’s murder

By The Associated Press October 25, 2017 4:53 am 10/25/2017 04:53am
Share
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, center, is escorted by police as she arrives for a court hearing at Shah Alam court house in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Huong and Indonesian Siti Aisyah were accused of killing Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a Malaysian airport. (AP Photo/Sadiq Asyraf)

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian prosecutors say they’ll present security camera video showing two more suspects at the airport the day the estranged half brother of North Korea’s leader was killed.

Video presented earlier in court showed two young women — Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam and Siti Aisyah of Indonesia — meeting separately with two men at Kuala Lumpur’s airport just before they allegedly smeared the deadly VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam’s face on Feb. 13.

A police witness has testified that the two men were among four at large. Prosecutors accuse all four of intending along with the women to kill Kim.

A prosecutor said Wednesday that he’ll show security video of the other two men on Thursday. Wednesday’s session was cut short because a defense lawyer was unwell.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest