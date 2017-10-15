201.5
Philippines: Last leaders of IS-tied siege killed in Marawi

October 15, 2017
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine security officials say the two final surviving leaders of a deadly siege in the south, including a top Asian terror suspect, have been killed in fierce fighting.

Four military and police officials told The Associated Press that Isnilon Hapilon, who is listed among the FBI’s most-wanted terror suspects, and Omarkhayam Maute were killed in a gunbattle and their bodies were found Monday in a final area of battle in Marawi city.

Military leaders had said last month that three leaders of the Islamic State-linked militants who besieged the southern city were killed in the months of fighting but the two still alive were leading a final stand.

