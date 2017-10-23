201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Philippines declares militants in…

Philippines declares militants in Marawi ‘finished’

By The Associated Press October 23, 2017 1:18 am 10/23/2017 01:18am
Share
Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, third from right front row, prepares to take his seat following a brief photo session at the start of the 11th ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 in Clark, Pampanga province north of Manila, Philippines. The annual meeting, which the Philippines is hosting this year, also includes its dialogue partners such as United States, Australia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and India. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

CLARK, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana declared the last of the pro-Islamic State group militants in southern Marawi city were “finished.”

He told reporters Monday in Clark that troops recovered 42 bodies of the last group of militant stragglers.

He said, “Those are the last group of stragglers of Mautes and they were caught in one building so there was a firefight, so they were finished.”

Two security officials had told The Associated Press earlier Monday that troops had found the bodies after capturing the building where the militants made their final stand.

Lorenzana said hostages the militants had held were recovered a few days earlier. He said, “There are no more militants inside Marawi City.”

The Marawi siege involving hundreds of black flag-waving gunmen was launched exactly five months ago.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest