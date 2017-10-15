Philippine, Australian forces stage sea drill as ties deepen

SUBIC BAY, Philippines (AP) — Filipino and Australian naval forces have darted across the sea and landed on a Philippine wharf in a disaster-response drill that reflects their deepening security ties in a region prone to calamities, piracy and territorial rifts.

Lt. Col. Daniel Turner of the Australian Defence Force says the naval maneuvers Sunday in Subic Bay northwest of Manila will strengthen the two countries’ capability to respond to typhoons and other disasters when roads, bridges and ports are damaged or destroyed.

More than 100 Philippine marines and Australian naval personnel took off from the HMAS Adelaide, an Australian navy ship, on board troop carriers then rushed to a port at Subic Bay, a former U.S. naval base, during the maneuvers. Australia and the Philippines are U.S. security allies.

