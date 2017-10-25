Orphanage owner says Texas girl had no eating issues

DALLAS (AP) — The owner of a now-closed orphanage in India where a young girl was living before being adopted by a Texas couple says the child had no eating issues despite her adoptive father’s account to police when reporting her missing.

The body of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews was found in suburban Dallas on Sunday. Police have said Wesley Mathews told them the girl was malnourished and needed to eat at odd hours.

The orphanage owner, Babitha Kumari, told WFAA the girl had no problems eating or drinking milk when she was adopted last year.

Wesley Mathews is being held on $1 million bond on a charge of felony injury to a child. He reported the girl missing on Oct. 7, but told police Monday that she choked on milk and died.

