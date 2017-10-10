Official: Tokyo stadium worker was overworked before suicide

TOKYO (AP) — The Japan labor standard office has determined the suicide of a 23-year-old man who worked at Tokyo’s new Olympic stadium construction site stemmed from overwork, and his family was eligible for government compensation.

Hiroshi Kawahito, a lawyer representing the victim’s family, said on Tuesday the victim, in charge of quality control of materials at the stadium site, recorded 190 hours of overtime in one month before killing himself in March, according to Japan’s NHK public television. He was less than a year on the job.

The amount of overtime was way over 80 hours, a threshold for karoshi, death from overwork. Labor officials in Tokyo found the victim, who was not identified by name, also recorded 160 hours of overtime in January.

Work at the new stadium has been intense because of its delayed start. An earlier stadium plan was scrapped due to spiraling costs and an unpopular design. On an average day, about 1,000 workers are at the project led by Taisei Corp., Japan’s construction giant.

The death of the worker captured national attention in July when his family sought the government to certify him as a karoshi victim. The body of the man was found in the central Japan mountains in April, weeks after he disappeared, with a suicide note saying he was “physically and mentally pushed to the limit.”

Government and company officials say they have since kept close tabs on overwork and taken measures to improve the working environment.

In late September, Tokyo labor officials who investigated nearly 800 subcontractors of Taisei, found illegal overwork at nearly 40 companies. Workers at 18 companies did overtime exceeding 80 hours per month, and several of them exceeding 150 hours.

The construction sector is excluded from the government’s planned tightening of overtime limits for the time being. Last year, construction was one of the most karoshi-prone sectors in Japan ,with 16 victims acknowledged by the government.

