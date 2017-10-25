201.5
Official: Taliban fighters storm Afghan army post, kill 9

By The Associated Press October 25, 2017 2:19 am 10/25/2017 02:19am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say Taliban fighters have stormed a security post, killing nine soldiers in a western province.

Spokesman for the governor of Farah province Mohammad Naser Mehri said Wednesday the militants stormed a security post killing nine soldiers and wounding four other soldiers.

The attack took place Tuesday night in Pusht Road district. The intense, four-hour gun battle included the use of artillery against the army.

Mehri says Afghan war planes were deployed and 17 Taliban fighters were killed.

Last Thursday a Taliban attack on a military compound left 43 soldiers lead in southern Kandahar province.

