201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Not so cold duck?…

Not so cold duck? Man keeps looking for bird thought extinct

By The Associated Press October 23, 2017 8:00 am 10/23/2017 08:00am
Share
This October 2017 photo provided by the Cornell University Museum of Vertebrates shows a specimen of a pink-headed duck in Ithaca, N.Y. Because of the age of the specimen, the head has changed colors. In October 2017, Richard Thorns plans to launch a seventh expedition into the inaccessible wilds of Myanmar to search for the pink-headed duck that hasn’t been seen alive since 1949, and that was in India. No one has seen the bird alive in Myanmar in more than a century. (Marilu Lopez Fretts/Cornell University Museum of Vertebrates via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — To most of the world, the pink-headed duck is probably extinct. But not to Richard Thorns.

This week, he launches a seventh expedition into the wilds of Myanmar to search for the pink-headed duck that hasn’t been seen alive since 1949, and that was in India. No one has seen the bird alive in Myanmar in more than a century.

Thorns quit his shop clerk job 20 years ago to find the pink duck. The British writer has spent $20,000 of his own money on previous fruitless trips. His birder brother has called him mad.

This latest trip is partly funded by the Global Wildlife Conservation group, which has launched a hunt for 25 “lost species,” beginning with the duck.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Asia News Latest News Living News National News Science News Travel News Trending Now World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest