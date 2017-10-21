Kawasaki keeps J-League title hopes alive with 3-0 win

TOKYO (AP) — Kawasaki Frontale kept its J-league title hopes alive with a 3-0 win at Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Saturday.

Shogo Taniguchi, Koji Miyoshi and Yu Kobayashi scored to put Kawasaki within two points of leader Kashima Antlers, which lost 3-2 to Yokohama F Marinos.

With three rounds remaining, Kashima has 64 points and Kawasaki 62.

Yokohama took advantage of a late own-goal by Kashima defender Gen Shoji to move into third place on 55 points.

Also, Kenyu Sugimoto scored both goals as fourth-place Cerezo Osaka beat Ventforet Kofu 2-0.

Omiya Ardija and Kashiwa Reysol finished 1-1 draw, and Albirex Niigata drew 2-2 with Jubilo Iwata.

Sagan Tosu beat Vissel Kobe 2-1, and Vegalta Sendai and Shimizu S-Pulse ended 0-0.

