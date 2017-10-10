201.5
Kagawa scores late goal as Japan draws 3-3 with Haiti

By The Associated Press October 10, 2017 10:08 am 10/10/2017 10:08am
Japan's Yuki Kobayashi, left, and Haiti's Kevin Pierre Lafrance vie for the ball in the first half of their friendly soccer match in Yokohama, near Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. (Shigeyuki Inakuma/Kyodo News via AP)

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Shinji Kagawa scored an injury-time equalizer Tuesday to give Japan a 3-3 draw with Haiti in a friendly.

Kagawa redirected a shot from Gotoku Sakai into the net two minutes into stoppage time.

Shu Kurata and Kenyu Sugimoto gave Japan a 2-0 lead in the first half, but Kevin Lafrance scored in the 28th minute to cut the deficit. Haiti equalized in the 53rd when Duckens Nazon scored his first of the evening. The Coventry forward struck again in the 78th to put his side up 3-2.

Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic made nine changes from Friday’s 2-1 win over New Zealand, handing first-time starts to Cerezo Osaka striker Sugimoto and SC Heerenveen midfielder Yuki Kobayashi.

