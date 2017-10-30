Japan trade ministry checks Subaru for faulty inspections

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s ministry of land and transport says it has sent officials to investigate two factories of the automaker Subaru where unqualified workers were inspecting its cars.

The ministry said Monday that officials conducted on-site inspections at factories in the company’s manufacturing base in Gunma, north of Tokyo.

Subaru said last week it has been carrying out flawed inspections of its Japan-made cars for years. That announcement followed one by Nissan Motor Co., which has recalled more than 1 million domestically made cars because of faulty routine tests.

Officials said Monday that a survey of automakers by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism had found the problem with faulty inspections at only Nissan and Subaru.

Japanese media reported Subaru plans to recall 255,000 cars affected by the inappropriate inspections.

