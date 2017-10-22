India says Myanmar must take back Rohingya Muslims

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — India’s foreign minister said Sunday that Myanmar must take back Rohingya Muslims to resolve one of Asia’s largest refugee crises in decades.

Bangladesh’s government said that Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj conveyed this message during a meeting with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who ordered border guards and her administration to accommodate hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to allow them to cross the border and shelter in makeshift camps in the coastal district of Cox’s Bazar.

Nearly 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar’s Rakhine state and arrived in Bangladesh since Aug. 25 to avoid persecution that the United Nations has called ethnic cleansing.

The United News of Bangladesh agency reported that Swaraj said, “Myanmar must take back their nationals … this is a big burden for Bangladesh. How long will Bangladesh bear it? There should be a permanent solution to this crisis.”

Earlier Sunday, the Indian foreign minister in a meeting with her Bangladeshi counterpart A.H.Mahmood Ali said her country is worried about the violence.

“We’ve urged the situation be handled with restraint, keeping in mind the welfare of the population,” she said in a statement.

Swaraj also said India supported the implementation of recommendations suggesting recognition of the Rohingya ethnic group within Myanmar’s territory.

In the statement, she also said creating economic opportunity in the troubled Rakhine state could help resolve the situation.

“In our view, the only long-term solution to the situation in Rakhine State is rapid socio-economic and infrastructure development that would have a positive impact on all the communities living in the state,” she was quoted as saying in the statement.

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister urged India to play a greater role by “exerting sustained pressure” on Myanmar to find a peaceful solution to the Rohingya crisis.

India’s shift toward resolving the Rohinga crisis would mean a lot to China’s policy to support Myanmar, which says Rohingya Muslims are illegal migrants from Bangladesh, not its citizens.

Swaraj is visiting Bangladesh to discuss bilateral issues.

