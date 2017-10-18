Image of Asia: Delegates arrive in rain at China congress

In this photo by Associated Press photographer Andy Wong, security officers hold umbrellas in the rain outside the Great Hall of the People as delegates arrive for the opening ceremony of the 19th Party Congress in Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged a reinvigorated Communist Party to take on a more forceful role in society and economic development to better address “grim” challenges facing the country as he opened the twice-a-decade national congress.

This image was made with a lens at a focal length of 19mm, a shutter speed of 1/60, aperture of f8, and ISO 400.

