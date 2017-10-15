201.5
Governing party candidate wins Kyrgyz presidential vote

By The Associated Press October 15, 2017 12:12 pm 10/15/2017 12:12pm
A Kyrgyz woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Kyrgyzstan headed for the polls on Sunday for a presidential election where no candidates are expected to win outright and observers predict a close runoff between two pro-Russian candidates, one of whom is backed by the outgoing leader. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)

MOSCOW (AP) — Preliminary results from the presidential election in Kyrgyzstan show the governing party’s candidate winning.

The RIA-Novosti and Interfax news agencies reported that Kyrgyzstan’s elections commission said Sunday that Sooronbai Jeenbekov had received about 55 percent of the vote, based on a count of ballots from 95 percent of polling stations

In second place was Omurbek Babanov, one of the former Soviet central Asian republic’s richest people. Babanov is the candidate of a party that allies nationalist and business-friendly positions.

Both served as prime ministers under President Almazbek Atambayev. The Kyrgyzstan Constitution allows the president to serve only one six-year term.

A total of 11 candidates were on the ballot.

