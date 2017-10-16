Financials, tech companies lead US stocks slightly higher

U.S. stocks edged higher in morning trading Monday, adding to the market’s five straight weeks of gains. Financial and technology stocks had some of the biggest gains. Energy companies also rose as crude oil prices climbed. Utilities and real estate stocks were among the biggest laggards.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index added 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,556 as of 11:36 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 40 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,912. The Nasdaq composite gained 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,622. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose less than 1 point to 1,502.

FINANCIALS BOOST: Banks and other financial companies led the market higher. Bank of America gained 41 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $26.24.

TECH GAINERS: Investors bid up shares in technology companies. Apple climbed $2.03, or 1.3 percent, to $159.02.

UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT: Ruby Tuesday climbed 19.1 percent after the struggling restaurant chain said has agreed to be acquired by NRD Capital in a deal valued by the companies at $335 million, or $2.40 a share, including debt and other items. The stock added 38 cents to $2.37.

G’DAY FOR A DEAL: KBR climbed 4.8 percent after the engineering and construction company said it will buy Australian defense technology company Sigma Bravo. Shares in KBR added 84 cents to $18.49.

PROMISING TREATMENT: Exelixis vaulted 28.7 percent after the company reported positive study results for its cancer drug Cabometyx and said regulators will consider expanding the uses for which it is approved. The stock gained $7.11 to $31.87.

ON SECOND THOUGHT: Nordstrom slid 6 percent after the department store chain said it is temporarily shelving its bid to go private. The stock shed $2.57 to $40.08.

OUT THE DOOR: Sears Holdings slumped 12.1 percent on news that Bruce Berkowitz, who runs a firm that is the retailer’s biggest shareholder, is leaving Sears’ board of directors. Sears lost 82 cents to $5.95.

ON THE HOT SEAT: Shares in Pacific Gas and Electric Co. were down 8.6 percent Monday, adding to a 10.5 percent plunge on Friday, when California regulators directed the utility to preserve any evidence of faulty equipment that might be connected to the wildfires in Northern California. The blazes have killed at least 40 people and destroyed 5,700 homes and businesses. The stock was down $4.98 to $52.76.

BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.29 percent from 2.27 percent late Friday.

ENERGY: Oil prices headed higher amid rising tensions in the Middle East as Iraqi federal forces moved into the disputed city of Kirkuk and seized oil fields, prompting a withdrawal by Kurdish forces. Benchmark U.S. crude oil picked up 23 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $51.68 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, climbed 53 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $57.70 a barrel in London.

Oil production companies were moving higher along with oil prices. Newfield Exploration rose 61 cents, or 2.1 percent, to $30.26.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 111.72 yen from 111.89 yen on Friday. The euro weakened to $1.1815 from $1.1817.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Global stocks were mostly higher after finance leaders appealed over the weekend for a continuation of low-interest rate policies to keep economic recoveries on track. In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 0.1 percent, while France’s CAC 40 gained 0.2 percent. The FTSE 100 in London was off 0.1 percent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index added 0.5 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged 0.8 percent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.3 percent, while the S&P ASX/200 added 0.6 percent. India’s Sensex picked up 0.6 percent. Shares in Southeast Asia were higher.

