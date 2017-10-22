201.5
Filipino troops battling final 30 IS-linked gunmen

By The Associated Press October 22, 2017 4:31 am 10/22/2017 04:31am
Relatives welcome home troops in one of the first battalions to be deployed in the besieged city of Marawi in southern Philippines, at Villamor Air Base Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 in Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippine military has begun to scale down their forces three after President Rodrigo Duterte declared the liberation of Marawi city following the killings of the militant leaders after five months of military offensive. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine military official says government forces are fighting the last batch of about 30 pro-Islamic State group militants who are surrounded in just one building with all their hostages gone as the nearly five-month siege nears its end in southern Marawi city.

Col. Romeo Brawner says troops are aiming to end the crisis before midnight Sunday, adding the remaining gunmen, who include some foreign militants, have the option of surrendering or they can either be captured or killed.

Brawner says a gradual withdrawal of military forces is continuing with the easing of the crisis, which has left at least 1,131 people dead, including 919 militants and 165 soldiers and policemen. He says troops continue to ask the gunmen to surrender although most are determined to die fighting.

