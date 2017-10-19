Facebook knocks down Thai PM’s claim of Zuckerberg meeting

201.5
By The Associated Press October 19, 2017 6:06 am 10/19/2017 06:06am
BANGKOK (AP) — Facebook says none of its top executives are coming to Thailand, two days after the country’s military ruler announced CEO Mark Zuckerberg would meet him this month.

Facebook said in a statement Thursday “There are no plans currently for any of our senior leaders to visit Thailand.”

Thailand and the social media giant have had a strained relationship this year. Facebook irked the Thai government by being a platform for critics of the country’s monarchy. In May, a Thai regulator threatened to block the popular site.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters Tuesday he was scheduled to meet with Zuckerberg on Oct. 30.

A deputy government spokesman, Weerachon Sukhondhapatipak, said Thursday that Prayuth announced the meeting with Zuckerberg to reporters after he was briefed by Thailand’s Board of Investment.

