Facebook knocks down Thai PM’s claim of Zuckerberg meeting

BANGKOK (AP) — Facebook says none of its top executives are coming to Thailand, two days after the country’s military ruler announced CEO Mark Zuckerberg would meet him this month.

Facebook said in a statement Thursday “There are no plans currently for any of our senior leaders to visit Thailand.”

Thailand and the social media giant have had a strained relationship this year. Facebook irked the Thai government by being a platform for critics of the country’s monarchy. In May, a Thai regulator threatened to block the popular site.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters Tuesday he was scheduled to meet with Zuckerberg on Oct. 30.

A deputy government spokesman, Weerachon Sukhondhapatipak, said Thursday that Prayuth announced the meeting with Zuckerberg to reporters after he was briefed by Thailand’s Board of Investment.

