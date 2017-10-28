201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » England overwhelm Spain 5-2…

England overwhelm Spain 5-2 to win U17 World Cup

By The Associated Press October 28, 2017 12:55 pm 10/28/2017 12:55pm
Share
England's team members celebrate during the presentation ceremony after winning the the FIFA U-17 World Cup trophy in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

KOLKATA, India (AP) — England came from two goals down to trounce Spain 5-2 and win its first Under-17 World Cup on Saturday.

Spain scored twice in the first half, and England halved the lead by halftime of a riveting final before a crowd of more than 66,000.

The English added four more goals in the second half, to add the under-17 title to the world under-20 won this year in South Korea.

Also, Brazil beat Mali 2-0 to finish third.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest