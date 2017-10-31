Defector: Information, not force, can bring change in NKorea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The highest-level North Korean defector in two decades says America should bring change peacefully by challenging the totalitarian regime’s grip on information rather than resorting to military action.

Thae Yong Ho (tay yong ho) is offering rare insight into the reclusive North Korean system and the insecurities he says drove leader Kim Jong Un to ruthlessly purge ranks and accelerate nuclear weapons development.

He is making his first visit to Washington since his 2016 defection as deputy chief of mission at the North Korean Embassy in London. His visit comes as tensions soar over North Korea’s nuclear weapons development and as President Donald Trump prepares for his first trip to Asia.

Thae spoke Tuesday at a Washington think tank. On Wednesday he addresses a congressional hearing.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.